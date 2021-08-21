Cancel
Marquette, MI

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Marquette

Posted by 
Marquette Daily
 7 days ago

(Marquette, MI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Marquette are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Marquette, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

2. Customer Service

🏛️ Trenary Tavern

📍 Trenary, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are currently accepting applications for full and part time positions in bartending, waiting, cooking and bus/dish positions.

3. Retail Stocking Associate $12.95/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Marquette, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

4. Property Assistant Part-time (Camp Pow Low and Marquette Business Office plus surrounding areas)

🏛️ Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Inc.

📍 Gwinn, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Property Assistant SALARY: $12.67- $16.00 CLASSIFICATION: Hourly REPORTS TO: Property Manager POSITION SUMMARY: Provide general maintenance and some custodial services at council properties

Marquette Daily

Marquette, MI
ABOUT

With Marquette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

