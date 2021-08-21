Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Marquette

(Marquette, MI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Marquette are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Marquette, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

2. Customer Service

🏛️ Trenary Tavern

📍 Trenary, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are currently accepting applications for full and part time positions in bartending, waiting, cooking and bus/dish positions.

3. Retail Stocking Associate $12.95/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Marquette, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

4. Property Assistant Part-time (Camp Pow Low and Marquette Business Office plus surrounding areas)

🏛️ Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Inc.

📍 Gwinn, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Property Assistant SALARY: $12.67- $16.00 CLASSIFICATION: Hourly REPORTS TO: Property Manager POSITION SUMMARY: Provide general maintenance and some custodial services at council properties