Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Marquette
(Marquette, MI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Marquette are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Marquette, MI
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
2. Customer Service
🏛️ Trenary Tavern
📍 Trenary, MI
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are currently accepting applications for full and part time positions in bartending, waiting, cooking and bus/dish positions.
3. Retail Stocking Associate $12.95/hr
🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools
📍 Marquette, MI
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...
4. Property Assistant Part-time (Camp Pow Low and Marquette Business Office plus surrounding areas)
🏛️ Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Inc.
📍 Gwinn, MI
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
POSITION: Property Assistant SALARY: $12.67- $16.00 CLASSIFICATION: Hourly REPORTS TO: Property Manager POSITION SUMMARY: Provide general maintenance and some custodial services at council properties
