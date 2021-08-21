No experience necessary — Brooklyn companies hiring now

Cancel
(Brooklyn, NY) These companies are hiring Brooklyn residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYsgzVR00

1. $1000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 New York, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DJZ3 Carteret, NJ (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DJZ3 - Carteret - 377 Roosevelt Avenue ...

2. Client Service Executive (Entry Level) (J11404:NY)

🏛️ Pareto Law

📍 New York, NY

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Client Service Executive Location: New York, NY Salary: $55,000-$90,000 Our client is a CultureTech specialist that helps you realize your workforce's full potential by building a stronger ...

3. CDL Class A Delivery Driver Trainee

🏛️ Performance Food Group

📍 New York, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Rate: $20 per Hour Health Benefits on Day 1! Union Representation with Teamsters Local 863 12-Week Training Program! Home Every Day! Like a good challenge? Team atmosphere? Physically active

4. Stop and Shop Home Delivery Driver Non CDL- No Experience Needed

🏛️ Stop & Shop

📍 Farmingdale, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Home Delivery by Stop & Shop, we are doing more than just putting groceries into boxes, we're feeding families. With 30 years of experience you know you are making the right choice! Be a part of ...

5. Entry Level Sales Bilingual Program (Spanish or Portuguese)

🏛️ New York Life Insurance Company

📍 New York, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BILINGUAL Insurance Salesperson ( ENGLISH/SPANISH) Necesitamos personas con deseos de salir adelante y comprometidos! La Compañía de seguros actualmente está buscando personal de ventas y servicio ...

6. Physician / New Jersey / Locum or Permanent / Shipping/Receiving - Entry Job

🏛️ All Medical Personnel

📍 Elmwood Park, NJ

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Shipping & Receiving Clerk for a major clinical diagnostics laboratory Location: Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 Job Type: Part-Time, Long-Term Contract/Temp(estimated to last through June - may go ...

7. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Newark, NJ

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

8. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 New York, NY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 New York, NY

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

