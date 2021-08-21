Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Murray

(MURRAY, KY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Murray.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Murray:

1. SALES REPRESENTATIVE, DREAM CAREER, REMOTE, VOTED #1 BUSINESS IN 2020

🏛️ The Baldini Agency of Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Murray, KY

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIFE INSURANCE -EARN $100K-$300K ANNUALLY (Full Time) CAN WORK FROM HOME! * No experience necessary, we'll teach/mentor you and as long as you're a motivated hard-worker you'll be successful ...

2. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $4536 per week in TN- Paris, TN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Paris, TN

💰 $4,536 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

3. Controller Accounting 130-140K

🏛️ Work22

📍 Calvert City, KY

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Calvert City , Kentucky Controller Accounting 130-140K NOT REMOTE call Gary 323-694-6577 PST www.work22.com strong excel skills Cost of living is very reasonable BS/BA degree in either accounting or ...

4. Journeyman Industrial Electrician/ From $25.00 to $39.00 an hour

🏛️ Schaffhouser Electric

📍 Paris, TN

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOURNEYMAN ELECTRICIAN-NASHVILLE $2500 SIGN-ON BONUS!!!! $500/MONTH PAID AT THE END OF THE MONTH $2500 TOTAL SCHAFFHOUSER IS SEEKING THE BEST OF THE BEST! Is that you? Schaffhouser, a Veteran owned ...

5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn $1,250/Week + $4k Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Almo, KY

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers Average $74,000+ In Your First Year Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now and Call (855) 209-5482 Hirschbach Offers: * 2019-2021 ...

6. Sports Minded Sales

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Murray, KY

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PMA USA is looking for highly motivated and talented individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and provide solutions for wealth preservation and creation to ...

7. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Murray)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Murray, KY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. Site Carwash Manager

🏛️ Murray Auto Spa

📍 Murray, KY

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Murray Auto Spa is looking for an energetic, responsible, task oriented individual to fill the position for the Site Manager. If you enjoy fast pace and the outdoors this job is for you

9. CNC/Welder Fabricator

🏛️ LPS Equipment & Acquisition Co

📍 Paris, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WELDER/FABRICATOR PERSON NEEDED - LOOKING TO HIRE IMMEDIATELY Day shift hours 6:00AM - 4:30PM M-F (Some Saturdays) $$$ WEEKLY PAY $$$ LPS Equipment & Acquisition is a privately owned company with a ...

10. Carpenter Helper

🏛️ HireQuest Direct

📍 Buchanan, TN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Main Job Duty: Frame temporary walls and build and hang temporary doors. $20 Drive Per Diem Included Duties And Responsibilities * Uses hand and power tools such as saws, hammers, chisels, levels ...