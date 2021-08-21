Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Burnt Prairie require no experience
(Burnt Prairie, IL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Burnt Prairie companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Entry-Level Customer Service Associate
🏛️ Mach 1 Stores
📍 Flora, IL
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Mach 1 Stores of Flora, Illinois is looking to hire an Entry-Level Customer Service Associate to greet customers and efficiently handle our store's operational duties. Are you a customer service ...
2. Driver
🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District
📍 Grayville, IL
💰 $15 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Employment Type: Full Time Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry Level, starting pay $15.50 /hr., will train. $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum ...
3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $95,000/Year
🏛️ SYGMA - Evansville, IN
📍 Burnt Prairie, IL
💰 $95,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Evansville, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - Up to $12,500 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful ...
4. Dispatch, PT Driver
🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District
📍 Grayville, IL
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry Level, starting pay $15.50/hr., will train. $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum three-month training period Are ...
Comments / 0