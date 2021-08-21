Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Burnt Prairie require no experience

(Burnt Prairie, IL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Burnt Prairie companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry-Level Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Mach 1 Stores

📍 Flora, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mach 1 Stores of Flora, Illinois is looking to hire an Entry-Level Customer Service Associate to greet customers and efficiently handle our store's operational duties. Are you a customer service ...

2. Driver

🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District

📍 Grayville, IL

💰 $15 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Employment Type: Full Time Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry Level, starting pay $15.50 /hr., will train. $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $95,000/Year

🏛️ SYGMA - Evansville, IN

📍 Burnt Prairie, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Evansville, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - Up to $12,500 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful ...

4. Dispatch, PT Driver

🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District

📍 Grayville, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry Level, starting pay $15.50/hr., will train. $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum three-month training period Are ...