Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burnt Prairie, IL

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Burnt Prairie require no experience

Posted by 
Burnt Prairie News Flash
Burnt Prairie News Flash
 7 days ago

(Burnt Prairie, IL) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Burnt Prairie companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYsgn9x00

1. Entry-Level Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Mach 1 Stores

📍 Flora, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mach 1 Stores of Flora, Illinois is looking to hire an Entry-Level Customer Service Associate to greet customers and efficiently handle our store's operational duties. Are you a customer service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Driver

🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District

📍 Grayville, IL

💰 $15 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Employment Type: Full Time Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry Level, starting pay $15.50 /hr., will train. $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $95,000/Year

🏛️ SYGMA - Evansville, IN

📍 Burnt Prairie, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Evansville, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - Up to $12,500 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dispatch, PT Driver

🏛️ Rides Mass Transit District

📍 Grayville, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Minimum Experience: Entry Level Job Description: Entry Level, starting pay $15.50/hr., will train. $500.00 New Hire Incentive after successful completion of a minimum three-month training period Are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Burnt Prairie News Flash

Burnt Prairie News Flash

Burnt Prairie, IL
14
Followers
205
Post
463
Views
ABOUT

With Burnt Prairie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Burnt Prairie, IL
City
Evansville, IL
City
Flora, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Transit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy