Caribou, ME

Get hired! Job openings in and around Caribou

Posted by 
Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 7 days ago

(CARIBOU, ME) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Caribou.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Caribou:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bYsgjd300

1. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Presque Isle, ME

💰 $1,600 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Presque Isle, ME. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Limestone, ME

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant (PRN) Flex Scheduling

🏛️ Matrix Medical Network

📍 Caribou, ME

💰 $95 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About the Position: Nurse Practitioner - PRN Home Risk Assessments During a visit that can last up to one hour, Matrix providers review and observe a member's current health, medical history ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Program Technician

🏛️ Aroostook County USDA Farm Service Agency

📍 Presque Isle, ME

💰 $35,265 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE FARM SERVICE AGENCY Program Technician - Full Time Temporary Position Annual Salary Range: $28,078 - $35,265 Location: Presque Isle, Maine This position is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2223 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Presque Isle, ME

💰 $2,223 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Presque Isle, ME. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2223 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,548 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Presque Isle, ME

💰 $1,548 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Presque Isle, Maine. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Caribou, ME

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Caribou, ME

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Local Coordinator

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Caribou, ME

💰 $22,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

YOU CAN CHANGE THE WORLD! Greenheart is a 501c3 Non-Profit that connects people and planet through environmentalism, fair trade, social transformation and cross cultural understanding. At the heart ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Easton Palletizing Operator 7am-7pm

🏛️ mccainfood

📍 Easton, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Easton Palletizing Operator 7am-7pm Position Type: Regular - Full-Time Requisition ID: 10724 Position Title: Palletizer Operator Schedule: 7:00am - 7:00pm Salary: $19.28 per hour ...

Click Here to Apply Now

