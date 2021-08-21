Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Campbellsville

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Companies in Campbellsville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Campbellsville:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Campbellsville, KY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,689 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Campbellsville, KY

💰 $2,689 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Campbellsville, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

3. Business Development / Sales Manager

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Campbellsville, KY

💰 $94,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PMA USA is looking for highly motivated and talented individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and provide solutions for wealth preservation and creation to ...

4. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Greensburg)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Greensburg, KY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Stocker / Merchandiser (Full-time)

🏛️ ProVantage Corporate Solutions

📍 Russell Springs, KY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Somerset, KY. Night Shift A: 8 PM - 5 AM (Over-night, Saturday - Wednesday) Night Shift B: 10 PM- 7 AM (Over-night, Monday - Friday), 8 PM - 5 AM Thursday - Friday) Pay ...

6. Manufacturing Production- 2nd shift

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Springfield, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to get into the automotive industry? We have immediate openings in Springfield, KY and we would love to make you a part of our team! As a Manufacturing Production Associate , you will be ...

7. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ T-ROC

📍 Campbellsville, KY

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**Overview****Retail Sales Associate****$13.00 PER HOUR, PLUS UNCAPPED COMMISSION**START YOUR CAREER WITH T-ROC and our brand partner Walmart. It is only the BEGINNING...DO YOU HAVE THE GIFT TO GAB??Do ...

8. Psychologist or Licensed Clinical Social Worker - SIGNING BONUS!

🏛️ LifeSource, Inc.

📍 Jamestown, KY

💰 $135,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Opportunity...We are ready to begin interviewing and selecting a candidate for this position!!! Signing Bonus Available!!! * Experienced Therapist Needed * KY licensed PhD, PsyD or LISW

9. HOME HEALTH AIDE - $12.50/HOUR!!!

🏛️ Personal Touch Home Care

📍 Columbia, KY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NEW HOURLY RATE - $12.50/Hour!!! Personal Touch is growing and currently has 2 OPENINGS for "Home Health Aide's" Make a difference - "Caregivers Improve Lives!" PERSONAL TOUCH HOME CARE believes in ...

10. Urgent Offer: Entry Level Warehouse Associates - Start ASAP!

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Hodgenville, KY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower has partnered with one of the top employers in the market for Warehouse Associates in Elizabethtown, KY. Beyond a paycheck, you want a purpose, a team of collaboration, and a support system ...