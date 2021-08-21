Cancel
Tryon, NE

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Tryon

(TRYON, NE) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Tryon companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tryon:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYsgTSJ00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,654 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $3,654 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in North Platte, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (North Platte)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Assistant Store Manager

🏛️ Freedom Enterprises LLC

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Scooter's Coffee Leadership Position We are looking for leaders with outgoing, energetic, positive and friendly personalities. Those that exude positivity, enjoy interacting with other people, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Childcare Provider

🏛️ Parkview Kids Christian Learning Center

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parkview Kids Christian Learning Center is looking for an enthusiastic, compassionate and self-motivated childcare provider willing to work with all age groups under 5 years of age. Must love ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Part Time Office Specialist #02702431

🏛️ NE DEPT TRANSPORTATION HR

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Permanent Part Time Office Specialist Salary: $14.90 Hourly Location: North Platte, NE Job Type: PERM PART TIME Department: Department of Transportation Job Number: 02702431 Closing; Continuous ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3653.68 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $3,653 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in North Platte, NE. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. NE - Cath Lab RN - $73.24 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $73 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position SummaryThis position assesses, plans, implements, evaluates and documents nursing care of patients in accordance with organizational policies and in accordance with standards of professional ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Tryon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

