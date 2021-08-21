Cancel
Kelliher, MN

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Kelliher

Kelliher Digest
 7 days ago

(KELLIHER, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Kelliher.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kelliher:


1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Blackduck, MN

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Packaging Professional

🏛️ FedEx Ground

📍 Blackduck, MN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 297086BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Blackduck, MN

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Blackduck, MN. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical Therapist ...

4. Production Manager

🏛️ Doherty Career Solutions

📍 Blackduck, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a seasoned Production Manager? Do you know how to grow a team while fostering a positive environment? Wonderful! Doherty Career Solutions is partnering with a local Blackduck, MN company as ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + $2,000-$5,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Marine Fleet

📍 Blackduck, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Drivers Avg. $80,000 per Year - Up to $5,000 Sign-On Bonus - Great Benefits Looking to add some speed and excitement to your professional driving career? Want to stand out among ...

6. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Blackduck, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Blackduck, MN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

ABOUT

With Kelliher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

