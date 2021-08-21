Cancel
Hobbs, NM

Get hired! Job openings in and around Hobbs

Hobbs Times
(HOBBS, NM) Companies in Hobbs are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hobbs:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYsgRgr00

1. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($2660/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Hobbs, NM

💰 $2,660 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Hobbs, NM

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

3. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Hobbs, NM

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Hobbs)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Hobbs, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Apprentice Plumbers Needed

🏛️ ULG Skilled Trades

📍 Hobbs, NM

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ULG Skilled Trades has an immediate need for several Plumbers in Hobbs, New Mexico Job Details: · $23-$28Hour depending on experience for journeyman and apprentice · $280/week in per diem · 40 ...

6. Sr Material Handler DOT

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Maljamar, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

As a Senior material handler you will lead the day-to-day tasks of the warehouse. You will be responsible for the training and onboarding of new team members. Top performers can have the opportunity ...

7. Make up to $17/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Hobbs, NM

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

8. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Hobbs, NM

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

9. Administrative Assistant (Autism Clinic)

🏛️ Guidance Center of Lea County, Inc.

📍 Hobbs, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Will assist in completing the Intake Packet for all new residents. Will complete Presumptive eligibility when called upon to do so. Will assist in ...

10. Driver

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Denver City, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description The primary function of delivery drivers at Pizza Hut is transporting orders to customers in a timely fashion. In addition to this core task, you will also be responsible for other ...

Hobbs Times

Hobbs, NM
ABOUT

With Hobbs Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

