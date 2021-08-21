Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Belfast

(BELFAST, ME) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Belfast.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Belfast:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Camden, ME

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Outside Sales (Training Provided!!!) ($10k Monthly!!)

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Rockland, ME

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life aka "The Rogue IMO" is hiring licensed and non licensed life insurance agents. Not currently licensed? Get licensed in as little as 1 week! We offer "XCel Solutions" pre-licensing ...

3. Labor Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $3636 per week in ME- Belfast, ME

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Belfast, ME

💰 $3,636 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

4. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Rockland, ME

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - SAL022168 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives through ...

5. Web Content Specialist

🏛️ The Jojoba Company

📍 Washington, ME

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview The Original Jojoba Company (TOJC) is located in Washington, Maine and specializes in the sale and distribution of jojoba (pronounced ho- HO -ba), an extract pressed from the jojoba ...

6. Property Preservation Technician

🏛️ Broad Mountain Building and Restorations

📍 Hampden, ME

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Who is Broad Mountain Preservation? Broad Mountain Preservation is a fast growing company that preforms Property Preservation on bank owned, vacant properties in Pennsylvania, Maine, Vermont and New ...

7. X-Ray Analyst (Concrete Products)

🏛️ Rock Coast Personnel

📍 Thomaston, ME

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Thomaston company needs an X-Ray Analyst with solid organization skills to perform a variety of tasks including sample collection, sample lab preparation, utilize x-ray to determine raw material ...

8. Customer Service Representative Associate II (21-53-2)

🏛️ State of Maine

📍 North Haven, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maine Department of Transportation Salary : $14.94-$20.68/ hourly Job Code : 6598 Pay Grade : 13 (Administrative Services) Office/Bureau : Maine State Ferry Service Location : North Haven, ME ...

9. Office Associate II (21-47)

🏛️ State of Maine

📍 Fairfield, ME

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maine Department of Transportation Salary :$14.94 to 20.68/hourly Job Code : 6542 Pay Grade : 13 (Administrative Services) Office/Bureau : Human Resources Location : Fairfield, ME Position Number ...

10. Social Worker

🏛️ Curative

📍 Albion, ME

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Clinical Social Worker - Maine $55,000-$70,000 Base Salary Employed Opportunity - Virtually Interviewing! Two well-established clinics in Maine are seeking a full-time Licensed Clinical ...