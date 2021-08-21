Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(East Liverpool, OH) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Steubenville, OH

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 East Liverpool, OH

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 East Liverpool, OH

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Weirton, WV

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Weirton, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

5. Reviewer/Tasker - Youngstown, OH

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Campbell, OH

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Youngstown - Youngstown, OH Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage Undisclosed ...