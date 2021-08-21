Cancel
East Liverpool, OH

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

East Liverpool Updates
East Liverpool Updates
 7 days ago

(East Liverpool, OH) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Steubenville, OH

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 East Liverpool, OH

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 East Liverpool, OH

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Weirton, WV

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Weirton, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Reviewer/Tasker - Youngstown, OH

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Campbell, OH

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Youngstown - Youngstown, OH Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage Undisclosed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With East Liverpool Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

