Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(East Liverpool, OH) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.
1. Insurance Agent - Remote
🏛️ DealerPolicy
📍 Steubenville, OH
💰 $85,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...
2. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention
🏛️ DISH
📍 East Liverpool, OH
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 East Liverpool, OH
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Weirton, WV
🏛️ Anomaly Squared
📍 Weirton, WV
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...
5. Reviewer/Tasker - Youngstown, OH
🏛️ One Federal Solution
📍 Campbell, OH
💰 $300 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Youngstown - Youngstown, OH Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage Undisclosed ...
