Philadelphia, PA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Philadelphia

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 7 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Philadelphia.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Philadelphia:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYsgNPB00

1. Senior Account Executive

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Philadelphia, PA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

B2B software-as-a-service company in the fastest growing labor market in America This Jobot Job is hosted by: Katrina McFillin Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Philadelphia, PA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative (pharmaceuticals)

🏛️ SPI Pharma

📍 Wilmington, DE

💰 $137,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SPI Pharma is a globally recognized market leader in Pharmaceutical Excipients and Drug Delivery Systems supplying products and formulary solutions to some of the world's largest pharmaceutical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Reconstructing Judaism

📍 Wyncote, PA

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Assistant, Office of the President Reconstructing Judaism seeks a highly motivated and customer service-oriented assistant to support the Office of the President. Reporting primarily ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Specialty Coffee Assistant Manager

🏛️ Nordstrom Ebar Artisan Coffee

📍 King Of Prussia, PA

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply at: - US/nordstrom_careers/job/King -Of-Prussia-PA/Assistant-Manager---Speciality-Coffee---King-of-Prussia_R-291208 Enjoy handcrafted coffee beverages prepared by skilled baristas, along with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Philadelphia, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent - Remote Our TTEC work from home team has 41 preferred residency states. We do not hire residents of AK, CA, HI or outside of the United States. At TTEC, we are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Package Handler (Indoor)

🏛️ Point Inside

📍 King Of Prussia, PA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Now Hiring for multiple openings for Indoor Delivery Persons aka "BootWorker" Day Shift Only $15-19 per hour DOE What You'll Do This is a physical, fast-paced position that involves ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Production Associate UP TO $17.25 / hr

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Bristol, PA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower has partnered with a leading beauty supply company in the United States. Are you interested in working for a growing company in the greater Philadelphia area? Part-time and full-time hours ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Administrative Assistant - Front Desk

🏛️ TRC Staffing

📍 Lansdale, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Receptionist - Administrative Assistant- Landale Area What's in it for you? * Great Hours - 9 am to 4 pm - * Variety of Duties * Excellent working environment * $16/hr to start We are looking for

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Camden, NJ

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

