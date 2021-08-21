Ready for a change? These jobs are open in El Centro

(EL CENTRO, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in El Centro.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in El Centro:

1. Travel Nurse RN - NICU - Neonatal Intensive Care - $2,878 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $2,878 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN NICU - Neonatal Intensive Care for a travel nursing job in El Centro, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: NICU - Neonatal Intensive ...

2. Project Manager

🏛️ C&S Construction & Consulting, Inc.

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $112,905 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: Planning, organizing, staffing, coordinating, directing and controlling of a portfolio of projects under contract, developing customer relationships for continued business and to seek ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Calexico, CA

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location

4. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

5. Chief Executive Officer

🏛️ Boys & Girls Clubs of Imperial Valley

📍 Brawley, CA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Chief Executive Officer to lead our local organization. Responsibilities: * Set the company's strategy and direction * Ensure the development and implementation of a strategic plan

6. Migrant Hotel Supervisor-Imperial Valley

🏛️ Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CATHOLIC CHARITIES JOB DESCRIPTION POSITION TITLE: Migrant Hotel Supervisor-Imperial Valley DEPARTMENT: Refugee Services REPORTS TO: Program Manager, Refugee Services FLSA STATUS: Exempt TIME ...

7. dental receptionist/billing clerk

🏛️ Leon Parrilla D.S.S.

📍 Brawley, CA

💰 $30,720 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

greet patients, make appointments for patients, verify insurance, confirm patients, answer phone, bill insurance. Bilingual. . English-Spanish a must

8. Store Assembly

🏛️ T-ROC

📍 Calexico, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: T-ROC is looking for our next ROC-STAR. Do you thrive as a member of a team to exceed client's goals? Are you creative yet organized? Are you looking to join a team that is built on an ...

9. Auto Body Painter

🏛️ Tucker Auto Body And Towing Inc

📍 Imperial, CA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Operates and uses all body shop equipment properly and safely. * Removes rust from metal, and grease and dirt from work surface. * Masks and protects parts that are not to be painted or coated

10. Medical Biller

🏛️ W. Dodson Creighton MD Inc

📍 El Centro, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Medical Billing Specialist to join our team! Responsibilities: * Scrubbing of medical claims prior to submission for payment * Submitting claims to appropriate insurance companies