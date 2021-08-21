Job alert: These Lake City jobs are accepting applications

(LAKE CITY, MN) Companies in Lake City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lake City:

1. Work From Home Sales - Top Performers Only

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Symmetry Financial Group was established with the goal of helping to bring balance to the professional and personal lives of independent insurance agents and agency builders across the country. By ...

2. Travel Nurse (RN) - Operating Room - $3,743/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $3,743 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

3. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Lake City, MN

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

4. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

6. Telemedicine Preceptor

🏛️ MomentMD Telemedicine

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MomentMD is an end-to-end decentralized telemedicine platform designed to optimize continuity of care, with emphasis on the uninsured and students across higher education. MomentMD is seeking MD, DO ...

7. Assistant General Manager

🏛️ Patrice & Associates

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant General Manager - promotable to GM * Competitive Salary + Quarterly Bonus Program * Health Insurance + Dental + vision * 5-day work week - company promotes a healthy life / work balance. No ...

8. Executive Housekeeping Manager

🏛️ HORIZON HOSPITALITY (Hospitality Executive Search)

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A successful hotel management company is looking to add a talented Executive Housekeeper to one of their full-service properties in Rochester, MN . This modern hotel features an extensive range of ...

9. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Arment & Associates, LLC

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...

10. Sales Professional/Design Associate

🏛️ Furniture Mart USA

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB SUMMARY: MAKE YOUR PASSION YOUR PAYCHECK! Start your career as a Sales Professional/Design Associate at Furniture Mart USA! Furniture Mart USA has grown from a single location in Sioux Falls, SD ...