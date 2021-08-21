Start immediately with these jobs in Dover
(Dover, NH) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Dover are looking for people who can start immediately.
1. Warehouse Packer
🏛️ Adecco
📍 Newington, NH
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Hiring Immediately for Warehouse Packer jobs at Sig Sauer. Weekly pay starting at $17.00-$19.55 per hour, openings on all shifts. Apply now! * 1-2 years of experience required * Scan items * Pick and ...
2. Amazon Warehouse Attendant (Shift Starts at 1:20am) - Earn Up To $18.45/hr
🏛️ Amazon
📍 Haverhill, MA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Salem, MA Hourly pay rate : Up to $18.45 Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open as ...
3. School Van / Small Bus Driver
🏛️ Durham School Services, L.P.
📍 Rochester, NH
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Immediately Hiring School Bus Drivers In Southern NH Competitive pay At Durham School Services, everything we do is graded on the performance of our front line--our drivers. We are always looking for ...
4. CNC Machine Operator, Experienced: Great Sign on Bonus
🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting
📍 Exeter, NH
💰 $47,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
An established manufacturer is looking for experienced CNC MACHINE OPERATORS to join their team and make an immediate impact through safety-driven machine operation. The ideal CNC MACHINE OPERATOR ...
