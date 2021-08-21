Start immediately with these jobs in Dover

(Dover, NH) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Dover are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Newington, NH

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately for Warehouse Packer jobs at Sig Sauer. Weekly pay starting at $17.00-$19.55 per hour, openings on all shifts. Apply now! * 1-2 years of experience required * Scan items * Pick and ...

2. Amazon Warehouse Attendant (Shift Starts at 1:20am) - Earn Up To $18.45/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Haverhill, MA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Salem, MA Hourly pay rate : Up to $18.45 Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open as ...

3. School Van / Small Bus Driver

🏛️ Durham School Services, L.P.

📍 Rochester, NH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately Hiring School Bus Drivers In Southern NH Competitive pay At Durham School Services, everything we do is graded on the performance of our front line--our drivers. We are always looking for ...

4. CNC Machine Operator, Experienced: Great Sign on Bonus

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Exeter, NH

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An established manufacturer is looking for experienced CNC MACHINE OPERATORS to join their team and make an immediate impact through safety-driven machine operation. The ideal CNC MACHINE OPERATOR ...