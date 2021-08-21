Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, NH

Start immediately with these jobs in Dover

Posted by 
Dover Journal
Dover Journal
 7 days ago

(Dover, NH) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Dover are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bYsgFLN00

1. Warehouse Packer

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Newington, NH

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately for Warehouse Packer jobs at Sig Sauer. Weekly pay starting at $17.00-$19.55 per hour, openings on all shifts. Apply now! * 1-2 years of experience required * Scan items * Pick and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Amazon Warehouse Attendant (Shift Starts at 1:20am) - Earn Up To $18.45/hr

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Haverhill, MA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Salem, MA Hourly pay rate : Up to $18.45 Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. School Van / Small Bus Driver

🏛️ Durham School Services, L.P.

📍 Rochester, NH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately Hiring School Bus Drivers In Southern NH Competitive pay At Durham School Services, everything we do is graded on the performance of our front line--our drivers. We are always looking for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CNC Machine Operator, Experienced: Great Sign on Bonus

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Exeter, NH

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An established manufacturer is looking for experienced CNC MACHINE OPERATORS to join their team and make an immediate impact through safety-driven machine operation. The ideal CNC MACHINE OPERATOR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dover Journal

Dover Journal

Dover, NH
38
Followers
193
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dover Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, NH
City
Dover, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Amazon Haverhill#Ma Hourly#L P Rochester#Nh#Cnc Machine Operator#Cnc Machine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy