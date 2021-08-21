Cancel
Wentzville, MO

These jobs are hiring in Wentzville — and they let you set your own schedule

Wentzville Dispatch
Wentzville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Wentzville, MO) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Wentzville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Wentzville, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A Local Truck Driver, Full or Part-Time

🏛️ EVO Transportation

📍 Hazelwood, MO

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ID# 105116 Class A, Full-Time or Part-Time, based on needs of contract * Wage: $24.38-26.38/hour PLUS $5 per hour weekend bonus (until labor day) * Location:Hazelwood Mo * Full-Time and Part-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL - Regional Part-Time Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Wright City, MO

💰 $54,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This Regional part-time truck driver position features flexible scheduling and earnings up to $0.50 per mile.* Truckers in this CDL driving job will haul 95% no-touch freight mostly drop-and-hook and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 O'Fallon, MO

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

