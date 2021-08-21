Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Stigler

(STIGLER, OK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Stigler.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stigler:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Hoyt, OK

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. OK- RN - Rehab Inpatient - NIGHTS - $76.43 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $76 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

** 50-mile minimum radius rule applied for this position **RN WITH REHAB or MED/SURG/TELE WITH EPIC EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: Rehab inpatient unit has 18 private beds. Must have MINIMUM 2 years' recent ...

3. OK- PARAMEDIC - NIGHTS - $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

** 50 Mile Minimum Radius Approved for this Posting** IMMEDIATE NEED for EMT-PARAMEDIC with CURRENT OKLAHOMA and NATIONAL PARAMEDIC REGISTRY. MINIMUM 2 YEARS' Paramedic experience REQUIRED, Triage and ...

4. Machine Opr PR04 - 2S Convert Line 5 (Breader/Former)

🏛️ Advance Food Company LLC

📍 Stigler, OK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Referral Payout and Relocation Assistance Not Available Continue growing with our family. Ourteam members make it happen. If you want to continue to grow in a new role internally and seeaposition ...

5. Child Welfare Assistant

🏛️ Oklahoma Department of Human Services

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $28,191 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Child Welfare Assistant I,II,III This position is located in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Job Related Travel: Extensive - Must possess a valid driver's license and must maintain required car insurance. Annual ...

6. Custodian GA Stigler Casino Too EVS

🏛️ Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

📍 Stigler, OK

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Job Purpose or Objective(s): Environmental Services Staff is responsible for ensuring the overall cleanliness and professional appearance of the casino facilities . Pay Rate: $11.50 an ...

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

9. Branch Associate

🏛️ Locke Supply Co

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Locke Supply Company of Oklahoma City, OK is seeking an outgoing and energetic Branch Associate to provide excellent customer service at our branch locations, offer advice and recommendations based ...

10. Interviewing Now - CHHA/CNA's - $11.50-$12.00 per hour

🏛️ Griswold Home Care, Inc

📍 Eufaula, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a caregivers who want to join an award winning team, be appreciated and have flexible hours, choice assignments, educational opportunities, referral bonuses, opportunities for ...