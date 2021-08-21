Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stigler, OK

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Stigler

Posted by 
Stigler News Beat
Stigler News Beat
 7 days ago

(STIGLER, OK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Stigler.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stigler:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bYsg98G00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Hoyt, OK

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. OK- RN - Rehab Inpatient - NIGHTS - $76.43 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $76 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

** 50-mile minimum radius rule applied for this position **RN WITH REHAB or MED/SURG/TELE WITH EPIC EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: Rehab inpatient unit has 18 private beds. Must have MINIMUM 2 years' recent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. OK- PARAMEDIC - NIGHTS - $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

** 50 Mile Minimum Radius Approved for this Posting** IMMEDIATE NEED for EMT-PARAMEDIC with CURRENT OKLAHOMA and NATIONAL PARAMEDIC REGISTRY. MINIMUM 2 YEARS' Paramedic experience REQUIRED, Triage and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Machine Opr PR04 - 2S Convert Line 5 (Breader/Former)

🏛️ Advance Food Company LLC

📍 Stigler, OK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Referral Payout and Relocation Assistance Not Available Continue growing with our family. Ourteam members make it happen. If you want to continue to grow in a new role internally and seeaposition ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Child Welfare Assistant

🏛️ Oklahoma Department of Human Services

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $28,191 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Child Welfare Assistant I,II,III This position is located in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Job Related Travel: Extensive - Must possess a valid driver's license and must maintain required car insurance. Annual ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Custodian GA Stigler Casino Too EVS

🏛️ Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

📍 Stigler, OK

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Job Purpose or Objective(s): Environmental Services Staff is responsible for ensuring the overall cleanliness and professional appearance of the casino facilities . Pay Rate: $11.50 an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Branch Associate

🏛️ Locke Supply Co

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Locke Supply Company of Oklahoma City, OK is seeking an outgoing and energetic Branch Associate to provide excellent customer service at our branch locations, offer advice and recommendations based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Interviewing Now - CHHA/CNA's - $11.50-$12.00 per hour

🏛️ Griswold Home Care, Inc

📍 Eufaula, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a caregivers who want to join an award winning team, be appreciated and have flexible hours, choice assignments, educational opportunities, referral bonuses, opportunities for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Stigler News Beat

Stigler News Beat

Stigler, OK
39
Followers
217
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Stigler, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Car Insurance#Cdl#Forward Air#Med Surg Tele#Emt#National Paramedic#Triage#Breader#Ourteam#Child Welfare#Iii#Spanish#Az Co#Retail Team#Orscheln Farm And Home#Locke Supply Company#Griswold Home Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy