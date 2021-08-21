Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Seadrift

(SEADRIFT, TX) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Seadrift.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Seadrift:

1. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($3240/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $3,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

2. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Sterling Personnel

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sterling Personnel, Inc. is recruiting for a Customer Service Representative for our client in Port Lavaca, TX. The Customer Service Representative will be responsible for answering calls, taking ...

3. Substitute Teacher - JVLCDG

🏛️ BCFS

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's a great feeling to work for a company that does so much good for others around the world! BCFS and the BCFS System of companies, is an equal opportunity employer. All aspects of employment ...

4. Restaurant Team Member - 1207 State Highway 35 N (Port Lavaca, TX) - Unit #323

🏛️ Whataburger

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Our Restaurant Team Members are responsible for ensuring each customer enjoys an amazing experience. It starts with hot, freshly-prepared products, always using the highest quality ...

5. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver

🏛️ Montgomery Transport

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers Enjoy Largest PAY INCREASE In Company History + $3,000 Sign On + Weekly Home Time! CDL-A flatbed drivers like you are what powers Montgomery Transport- that's why we make sure ...

6. CDL-A Truck Driver Flatbed Extended Training

🏛️ Montgomery Transport

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $1,050 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Get your CDL-A flatbed driving career on the road by training the Montgomery way! If you're ready to launch a successful Class A flatbed driving career with an industry leader but only have six ...

7. CDL-A Truck Driver / Car Hauler - Avg $90,000/year + BONUSES+ Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ US AutoLogistics

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Professional truck driving men and women like you need a CDL-A car hauling opportunity that allows you to live well and drive well for the life of your career. That's where US AutoLogistics comes in

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,947 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $2,947 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Port Lavaca, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

9. Travel Nurse (RN) - Intensive Care Unit - $2,806/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $2,806 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,060 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $3,060 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Port Lavaca, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit