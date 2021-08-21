Job alert: These Ringgold jobs are accepting applications

(RINGGOLD, LA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ringgold.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ringgold:

1. CDL-A Dedicated Regional Company Driver, Shreveport, LA

🏛️ Trimac

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $25,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$3,000 Sign-On Bonus CDL-A DEDICATED OWNER OPERATOR TRUCK DRIVERS Speak with a Recruiter now! Trimac Transportation is a North American leader in the bulk transportation industry. With over 140 ...

2. Travel Nurse (RN) - Medical Surgical Intensive Care Unit - $4,098/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $4,098 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

3. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $4080 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Coushatta, LA

💰 $4,080 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Coushatta, LA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $4080 / Week About ...

4. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Minden)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Minden, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Child Care Worker

🏛️ Fellowship Learning Center

📍 Bossier City, LA

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Child Care Worker to join our team! You will assist in the development and supervision of children. Responsibilities: * Supervise and interact with children in a safe and ...

6. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

7. LA - Occupational Therapist - Shreveport - $36.94 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Not accepting new grads.SNF experience required.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

8. Client Service Coordinator

🏛️ SBP

📍 Bossier City, LA

💰 $6,195 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DescriptionSBP believes we have a moral imperative for the safety of our team members, clients, volunteers, and communities in which we serve to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. Since the ...

9. Music Instructors - Guitar Center (Shreveport, LA)

🏛️ Guitar Center

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SEEKING MUSIC INSTRUCTORS for GUITAR CENTER (Shreveport, LA) Guitar | Drums | Piano | Bass | Vocal | DJ Under the direction of the Lessons Lead and Store Manager, the Instructor will provide each ...

10. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ AppleOne

📍 Shreveport, LA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES: August 2021: $12 to $18 hourly Appleone is currently hiring administrative support and receptionists for varies industries: Legal, Medical, Accounting, Dealership, Business ...