Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Defiance, OH

These jobs are hiring in Defiance — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Defiance Daily
Defiance Daily
 7 days ago

(Defiance, OH) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Defiance are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYsfmF100

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Neapolis, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Defiance, OH

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Retail Stocking Associate $13.50/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Defiance, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why Youâ€™ll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. SHIPPING & RECEIVING SPECIALIST

🏛️ TC Bros.

📍 Archbold, OH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Founded in 2006, TC Bros. is a rapidly growing manufacturer of aftermarket motorcycle products and accessories. We are seeking a 1st Shift, Part-Time, Shipping & Receiving Specialist to join our team

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Pettisville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Pettisville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part Time Instructor

🏛️ Sylvan Learning - Defiance, OH

📍 Defiance, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About Us: Sylvan Learning of Defiance, Bryan, and Ottawa are locally owned learning centers serving a diverse group of K-12 students. We offer a warm, nurturing environment where students with a wide ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Part-Time Merchandiser

🏛️ LaJoy Group

📍 Defiance, OH

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time Merchandiser- Defiance, Ohio To Apply: &source=aWQ9MjE= LaJoy group is currently seeking a Part time Merchandiser at Aunt Millie's Bakery. This associate will have direct interaction with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Defiance Daily

Defiance Daily

Defiance, OH
101
Followers
173
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Defiance Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Neapolis, OH
City
Ottawa, OH
City
Archbold, OH
City
Defiance, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Part Time Job#Paid Orientation More#Vacation Great Benefits#Home Daily 3#Tc Bros#Pettisville#Time#Lajoy#Aunt Millie S Bakery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy