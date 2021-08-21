These jobs are hiring in Defiance — and they let you set your own schedule

(Defiance, OH) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Defiance are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Neapolis, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $300/Day + No-Touch

🏛️ Dart - DEX Part Time

📍 Defiance, OH

💰 $300 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready for a New Local Part-Time Truck Driving Opportunity? Home Daily, Earn Up to $300/Day, Paid Orientation & More! Paid Vacation & Great Benefits! Our Part-Time Opportunities Include: * Home Daily

3. Retail Stocking Associate $13.50/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Defiance, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why Youâ€™ll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment ...

4. SHIPPING & RECEIVING SPECIALIST

🏛️ TC Bros.

📍 Archbold, OH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Founded in 2006, TC Bros. is a rapidly growing manufacturer of aftermarket motorcycle products and accessories. We are seeking a 1st Shift, Part-Time, Shipping & Receiving Specialist to join our team

5. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Pettisville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Pettisville, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

7. Part Time Instructor

🏛️ Sylvan Learning - Defiance, OH

📍 Defiance, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

About Us: Sylvan Learning of Defiance, Bryan, and Ottawa are locally owned learning centers serving a diverse group of K-12 students. We offer a warm, nurturing environment where students with a wide ...

8. Part-Time Merchandiser

🏛️ LaJoy Group

📍 Defiance, OH

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time Merchandiser- Defiance, Ohio To Apply: &source=aWQ9MjE= LaJoy group is currently seeking a Part time Merchandiser at Aunt Millie's Bakery. This associate will have direct interaction with ...