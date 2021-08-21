Cancel
Hartfield, VA

No experience necessary — Hartfield companies hiring now

Hartfield Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Hartfield, VA) These companies are hiring Hartfield residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Williamsburg, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Williamsburg, VA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Williamsburg, VA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Newport News, VA

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

5. Sales - Frontline Sales Representative

🏛️ Bluegreen Vacations

📍 Williamsburg, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Offering 60-Days Training Pay at a rate of $20 per hour PLUS Commission for entry level Sales Representatives with no prior Vacation Ownership Sales Experience. Experienced Vacation Ownership ...

6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Williamsburg, VA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

