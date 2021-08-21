Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Guymon

(GUYMON, OK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Guymon.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Guymon:

1. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Guymon, OK

💰 $1,725 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,469-$1,725 WEEKLY**PAY $76,388-$89,705*Top CPM: 0.61**CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *1 Day Per Week Hometime* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 Retention Bonus ...

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Guymon, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. CL A Regional Home Wkly-Rider & Pets Day One-95% No Touch

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Guymon, OK

💰 $68,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers with 3 months experience get home weekly, 95% no touch with first year average pay of $50-$68500 Drivers can get home weekly or you can bank your home time and stay home as long as ...

4. Diesel Technician

🏛️ First Vehicle Services

📍 Optima, OK

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Diesel Technician First Vehicle Services, a leading fleet maintenance provider in North America, is now hiring a Fleet Technician III with strong mechanical and diagnostic skills! **Up to a $3,000 ...

5. Auto Parts Inventory Clerk

🏛️ First Vehicle Services

📍 Hooker, OK

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto Parts Inventory Clerk The Parts Inventory Clerk is responsible for ordering, receiving, and managing auto parts at our First Vehicle Services - Seaboard Farms location. Previous parts specialist ...

6. Child Welfare Specialist

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Guymon, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Guymon, Oklahoma. Not many careers give you the opportunity to make a real, tangible difference in the community around you, but Child Welfare does. Our Child Welfare ...

7. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Guymon, OK

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

8. Police Officer

🏛️ Hooker Police Department

📍 Hooker, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Possess a high school diploma or equivalent * Pass a background and drug/alcohol screening * Be 21 years of age and a U.S. Citizen * Possess a valid Oklahoma driver's license with good driving record

9. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

🏛️ Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

📍 Guymon, OK

💰 $39,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Practical Nurse About the Position: Work duties will include performing nursing procedures or specialized functions in accordance with knowledge and skills. Assists in assessing, reporting ...

10. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Guymon, OK

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...