Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Eureka

(EUREKA, KS) Companies in Eureka are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eureka:

1. Computed Tomography (CT) Technologist - Day shift (123689)

🏛️ Health Advocates Network, Inc.

📍 Eureka, KS

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Health Advocates Network is hiring a Computed Tomography (CT) Technologist with at least 1 year of recent experience ! This is a full-time contract position at a nationally recognized hospital ...

2. CT Technologist | CAT | RAD (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Eureka, KS

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - No Touch Freight - $250+/day

🏛️ Westar Refrigerated Transportation Inc

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Regional CDL A Truck Drivers! 2 Years of Verifiable Experience Required Drive 12 days; Off 2 full days - extend longer if you wish! We will work with you to schedule home time. Pay

5. Production Worker/Welder

🏛️ Curbs Plus, Inc.

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Worker/Welder Production Team Member - 1st Shift **IMMEDIATE OPENINGS - BONUS POTENTIAL** Apply Now: WELDERS (ON THE SPOT JOB OFFERS) Curbs Plus, Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of ...

6. Night Shift CMA

🏛️ Vintage Park

📍 Eureka, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ask us about our Sign on Bonus! Currently accepting applications for Evening and Night Shift CMA. We have both full time and part time positions opened. Vintage Park at Eureka is a 34 apartment ...

7. Arby's Team Member- 18+YOA & Night/Weekend Availability! Start $9/hr

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (GR)

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* DAILY PAY * Meal Discounts * Apply today - start work TOMORROW * Health Insurance available for FT and PT employees! * Flexible Scheduling * Flynn Family Fund - Taking Care of our Own! * FRG Benefit ...

8. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Eureka, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

9. Trial Court Clerk II - 13th Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number : K0041275 & K0066713 Location of Employment : 13th Judicial District, El Dorado Kansas 67042 Salary and Benefits : Trial Court Clerk II, Grade 16, $14.92 hourly Kansas Judicial ...

10. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...