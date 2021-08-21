Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, KS

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Eureka

Posted by 
Eureka Dispatch
Eureka Dispatch
 7 days ago

(EUREKA, KS) Companies in Eureka are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Eureka:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYsfjaq00

1. Computed Tomography (CT) Technologist - Day shift (123689)

🏛️ Health Advocates Network, Inc.

📍 Eureka, KS

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Health Advocates Network is hiring a Computed Tomography (CT) Technologist with at least 1 year of recent experience ! This is a full-time contract position at a nationally recognized hospital ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CT Technologist | CAT | RAD (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Eureka, KS

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - No Touch Freight - $250+/day

🏛️ Westar Refrigerated Transportation Inc

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Regional CDL A Truck Drivers! 2 Years of Verifiable Experience Required Drive 12 days; Off 2 full days - extend longer if you wish! We will work with you to schedule home time. Pay

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Production Worker/Welder

🏛️ Curbs Plus, Inc.

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Worker/Welder Production Team Member - 1st Shift **IMMEDIATE OPENINGS - BONUS POTENTIAL** Apply Now: WELDERS (ON THE SPOT JOB OFFERS) Curbs Plus, Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Night Shift CMA

🏛️ Vintage Park

📍 Eureka, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ask us about our Sign on Bonus! Currently accepting applications for Evening and Night Shift CMA. We have both full time and part time positions opened. Vintage Park at Eureka is a 34 apartment ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Arby's Team Member- 18+YOA & Night/Weekend Availability! Start $9/hr

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (GR)

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* DAILY PAY * Meal Discounts * Apply today - start work TOMORROW * Health Insurance available for FT and PT employees! * Flexible Scheduling * Flynn Family Fund - Taking Care of our Own! * FRG Benefit ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Eureka, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Trial Court Clerk II - 13th Judicial District

🏛️ Kansas Judicial Branch

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position number : K0041275 & K0066713 Location of Employment : 13th Judicial District, El Dorado Kansas 67042 Salary and Benefits : Trial Court Clerk II, Grade 16, $14.92 hourly Kansas Judicial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Eureka Dispatch

Eureka Dispatch

Eureka, KS
16
Followers
222
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
El Dorado, KS
City
Eureka, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Sales Careers#Ct#Computed Tomography#Ct Technologist#Allied#Life Insurance#Cdl#Arby#Rb American Group#Health Insurance#Frg Benefit#Retail Team#Orscheln Farm And Home#Kansas Judicial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy