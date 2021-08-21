Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Sioux Center

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Companies in Sioux Center are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sioux Center:

1. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2052 per week in IA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Le Mars, IA

💰 $2,052 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Income Tax Preparer

🏛️ Keith A Langel, CPA

📍 Le Mars, IA

💰 $39 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position available to prepare income tax returns in a busy CPA office. Applicant must be efficient and detail oriented, with a focus on accuracy. Must have a minimum of three years experience in ...

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Alcester)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Alcester, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Quality Control Inspector

🏛️ Consolidated Machine & Tool (CMT)

📍 Paullina, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Information Consolidated Machine & Tool (CMT) and its 13 locations specialize in precision machining, fabrication, and assembly highly engineered components. With over 175 years of combined ...

5. Line Attendants

🏛️ BoDeans Baking

📍 Le Mars, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At BoDeans the Health & Safety or our Team Members is our Number #1 Priority! Were a strong, rapidly growing company that is now hiring Line Attendants. 2nd shift - $17.50/hour 3rd shift - $18.50 ...

6. Hand Packers

🏛️ BoDeans Baking

📍 Le Mars, IA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At BoDeans the Health & Safety or our Team Members is our Number #1 Priority! Were a strong, rapidly growing company that is now hiring for 2nd and 3rd shift Hand Packers. 2nd shift - $17.50/hour 3rd ...

7. RM ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Orange City, IA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Orange City, IA Pay rate: $14 - $17(hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany ...

8. Retail Associate - Le Mars

🏛️ Goodwill of the Great Plains

📍 Le Mars, IA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New higher starting wages! Here at Goodwill, your work helps to change the lives of people with barriers to employment. Working at Goodwill gives you opportunities to learn and grow through ...

9. Graphic Designer

🏛️ Volt

📍 Rock Valley, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Above and Beyond? That's Where Volt Starts. Volt is immediately hiring a Graphic Designer? in Rock Valley?, IA. Onsite work only Graphics Designer with 2-3 years experience in Adobe creative suite ...

10. Diesel Mechanic Technician - Start at $23.80/Hour + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Sioux Falls, SD

📍 Sioux Center, IA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Starting At $23.80 Per Hour - Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely ...