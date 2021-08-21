Hiring now! Jobs in Weaverville with an immediate start

(Weaverville, CA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Weaverville companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Truck Driving Jobs - Dry Van - Avg. 58 CPM & $1,000+/wk or More!

🏛️ Marten Transport

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Home Weekly * Dry Van - Drop & Hook * Earn Top Pay - $1,000 a week or more * Average 58 CPM with our Exclusive Pay Boosters * Immediate Detention ...

3. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!

🏛️ USXpress

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

4. Class A CDL Driver + $5,000 Sign on Bonus

🏛️ Central Transport

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Central Transport is currently seeking CDL A Local Line haul drivers to fill immediate openings at out REDDING, CA Terminal. Local Line Haul Drivers (Night Shift): Dedicated local routes hauling ...

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Delivery Driver Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Diablo Convoy

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate need for an experienced Class C Delivery driver who will also spend time in warehouse when not driving- Great company- good pay!! Role: * Pulls orders for delivery and verify accuracy of ...

8. Loss Prevention Officer

🏛️ 1st Class Security

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Opening for a Full Time and Part Time Loss Prevention Officer Location: Council Bluffs Area Job Description: * Identify shoplifters thru floor patrol and through the use of Closed Circuit ...