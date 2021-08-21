Hiring now! Jobs in Weaverville with an immediate start
(Weaverville, CA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Weaverville companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.
1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Redding, CA
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
2. Truck Driving Jobs - Dry Van - Avg. 58 CPM & $1,000+/wk or More!
🏛️ Marten Transport
📍 Redding, CA
💰 $1,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Home Weekly * Dry Van - Drop & Hook * Earn Top Pay - $1,000 a week or more * Average 58 CPM with our Exclusive Pay Boosters * Immediate Detention ...
3. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!
🏛️ USXpress
📍 Redding, CA
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
APPLY IN 2 MIN OR LESS We have immediate openings LIMITED TIME! GET HOME WEEKLY while earning up to $75,000/yr with paid vacation and great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day
4. Class A CDL Driver + $5,000 Sign on Bonus
🏛️ Central Transport
📍 Redding, CA
💰 $1,400 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Central Transport is currently seeking CDL A Local Line haul drivers to fill immediate openings at out REDDING, CA Terminal. Local Line Haul Drivers (Night Shift): Dedicated local routes hauling ...
5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Redding, CA
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Redding, CA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
7. Delivery Driver Warehouse Associate
🏛️ Diablo Convoy
📍 Redding, CA
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Immediate need for an experienced Class C Delivery driver who will also spend time in warehouse when not driving- Great company- good pay!! Role: * Pulls orders for delivery and verify accuracy of ...
8. Loss Prevention Officer
🏛️ 1st Class Security
📍 Redding, CA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Immediate Opening for a Full Time and Part Time Loss Prevention Officer Location: Council Bluffs Area Job Description: * Identify shoplifters thru floor patrol and through the use of Closed Circuit ...
