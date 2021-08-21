Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, VA

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Warsaw

Posted by 
Warsaw Digest
Warsaw Digest
 7 days ago

(WARSAW, VA) Companies in Warsaw are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Warsaw:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYsff3w00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,397 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Tappahannock, VA

💰 $3,397 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Tappahannock, Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight

🏛️ 4 JG ENTERPRISES TRUCK DRIVER SOLUTIONS

📍 Foneswood, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THREE MONTHS VERIFIABLE EXPERIENCE PAYS: $5,000 BONUS! $1,200 pay guarantee for the first 8 weeks! * $80,000 PER YEAR * Weekly Home Time Amazon Freight - Regional / 3 Months Experience / No Touch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Hospitalist Coder

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Kilmarnock, VA

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Jobot Job is hosted by: Ashleigh Heatherly Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $40,000 - $45,000 per year A bit about us: We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. PARTS SPECIALIST

🏛️ ABBOTT TRUCK SALES

📍 Aylett, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

King William county Truck Dealership is seeking a Parts Specialist in Aylett, Va. Job Duties: * order parts * inventory control * assist service mechanics * assist customers via phone and in-person ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Traveling Merchandiser

🏛️ The InStore Group

📍 Great Mills, MD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The InStore Group is one of America's leading full-service retail merchandising organizations. We offer many opportunities within the retail, grocery, mass market, hardware, discount, convenience and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Cook, Cashier, Customer Service - 968

🏛️ Burger King

📍 Tappahannock, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Carrols Corporation is Hiring Opening and Closing Team Members for Our Location in Tappahannock, VA! Hiring Cooks, Cashiers and Customer Service Employees - Pay up to $12/hr. Location: 1810 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Psychologist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker

🏛️ Supportive Care

📍 Warsaw, VA

💰 $650 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a private, professional behavioral healthcare company that provides a full range of psychological, pharmacological and mental health counseling services to residents residing in skilled ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Roofers and Laborers

🏛️ Above the Rest Construction

📍 Newburg, MD

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

10 years experience in roofing. No tools required. Must have transportation to office.

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Direct Support Professional DSP

🏛️ Transitions Day Support Services

📍 Warsaw, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Direct Support Professional (DSP) Warsaw, VA Full Time Position Position Summary This position is responsible for providing direct support to individuals with developmental disabilities by promoting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3042 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Tappahannock, VA

💰 $3,042 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Tappahannock, VA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3042 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Warsaw Digest

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw, VA
38
Followers
245
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Warsaw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aylett, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Tappahannock, VA
City
Warsaw, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Inventory Control#Cdl#The Instore Group#Carrols Corporation#Md#Dsp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy