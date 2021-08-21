Hiring Now: These roles are open in North Platte

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in North Platte.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in North Platte:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,654 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $3,654 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in North Platte, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (North Platte)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Assistant Store Manager

🏛️ Freedom Enterprises LLC

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Scooter's Coffee Leadership Position We are looking for leaders with outgoing, energetic, positive and friendly personalities. Those that exude positivity, enjoy interacting with other people, and ...

6. Childcare Provider

🏛️ Parkview Kids Christian Learning Center

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parkview Kids Christian Learning Center is looking for an enthusiastic, compassionate and self-motivated childcare provider willing to work with all age groups under 5 years of age. Must love ...

7. Extension Assistant - NEP (Lincoln Co.) #S_210388

🏛️ WEST CENTRAL RESARCH & EXTENSION CENTER

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $35,816 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Working Title Extension Assistant - NEP (Lincoln Co.) Department West Central Rsch & Ext Center-0944 Requisition Number S_210388 Posting Open Date 06/02/2021 Application Review Date: (To ensure ...

8. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

9. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

10. Part Time Office Specialist #02702431

🏛️ NE DEPT TRANSPORTATION HR

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Permanent Part Time Office Specialist Salary: $14.90 Hourly Location: North Platte, NE Job Type: PERM PART TIME Department: Department of Transportation Job Number: 02702431 Closing; Continuous ...