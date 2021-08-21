Cancel
Davenport, WA

A job on your schedule? These Davenport positions offer flexible hours

Davenport News Flash
Davenport News Flash
(Davenport, WA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Davenport are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Airway Heights, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Chiropractor

🏛️ The Joint Chiropractic

📍 Airway Heights, WA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking skilled Chiropractors who are committed to excellence and delivering the highest level of chiropractic care to work full-time or part-time. We are growing and want you to join our team

3. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Nine Mile Falls, WA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers in Nine Mile, Washington! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service ...

4. Bartender Server

🏛️ B&B Theatres

📍 Airway Heights, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Come work at this exciting new location! Do you love movies? THIS IS THE PLACE FOR YOU! This can be a full or part-time position. * Verify identification and age requirements of customers * Mix ...

5. Table Games Dealer (Part Time & Full Time)

🏛️ Spokane Tribe Casino

📍 Airway Heights, WA

💰 $64,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

POSITION SUMMARY OUR DEALERS KEEP THEIR OWN TIPS!!! This is a tipped position (no tipping pool) , with the earning potential of up to $64K + a year! Work with a great team to deliver entertainment ...

