Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Nathalie

(Nathalie, VA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Nathalie are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Gladys, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Delivery Driver

🏛️ Panera Bread

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver Hit the Open Road to Deliver for Panera! Full-time and Part-time Opportunities available! Delivery Drivers Knowing our customers can't always make it to one of our bakery-cafes to ...

3. Part-time Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Selective Wealth Management

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Join a fun, caring and growing wealth management firm in Lynchburg. We're looking for someone that loves people and has a knack for detail. Receptionist/Administrative Assistant (Part Time) Overview ...

4. Expanded Testing Specialist

🏛️ Horizon Behavioral Health

📍 Lynchburg, VA

💰 $42,717 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hours: Hourly, up to 20 hours per week. Flexible schedule based on program needs. 8:30 am - 5:00 pm but requires some evening and weekend work. Location: Lynchburg, VA 24501 Position Summary: Great ...