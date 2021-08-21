Start tomorrow? Cullman companies hiring immediately

(Cullman, AL) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Cullman companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Needed ASAP: ROCKSTAR restaurant general manager! Start in August!

🏛️ Patrice & Associates

📍 Vinemont, AL

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HAVE YOU MANAGED A RESTAURANT? If so, APPLY TODAY! I'm looking for a GREAT GM for a casual dining, buffet-style restaurant. QUALIFIED CANDIDATES WILL BE INTERVIEWED IMMEDIATELY!! APPLY NOW, BEFORE ...

2. Store Sales Associate PT

🏛️ PPG Paints

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately hiring! As a Sales Associate, you will be the reason our customers come back! They will be excited to see your friendly face because of the outstanding, timely customer service you will ...

3. House Cleaner

🏛️ Two Maids & A Mop

📍 Warrior, AL

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring immediately! **Candidates with the following experience are encouraged to apply: • home health aid • caretaker, hospitality • carpet cleaners • general laborer • restaurant ...

4. Sorter

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sorter Pay: $12.00 /hour Elwood Staffing has immediate openings for Sorter Technician. Company Profile As a global company we value the variety of knowledge, perspectives and experiences in our ...

5. CDL A Tanker Truck Driver Regional OTR

🏛️ Hot Seat Services Inc.

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $1,900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Openings for Class A CDL Truck Drivers with Tanker Endorsement! Call (855) 463-6568 Today! * Pay $0.55cpm * $1,900 average weekly pay * Dedicated Lanes - AR, TN, NC and IA out 1 night/week ...

6. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Cullman, AL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

7. Assembly Line 2nd Shift

🏛️ Elwood Staffing

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assembly Line 2nd Shift Pay: $12.50 /hour Elwood Staffing has immediate openings for 2nd shift Assembly Line Operators Company Profile Assembly Line 2nd Shift Details: Operate on the line interacting ...

8. Sales Representative

🏛️ Liberty National Jason Neal Agency

📍 Cullman, AL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MANAGER - HIRING IMMEDIATELY We are in the process of staffing local offices here in Cullman and Decatur and surrounding areas, and we are striving to find the perfect manager to help our company ...

9. Cashiers and Line Cooks - WEEKLY PAY, HIRING IMMEDIATELY

🏛️ Jack's Family Restaurants

📍 Cullman, AL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

When you join Jack's, you are part of the family. It's not just something we say, family is who we are. We accomplish our mission of being the most loved QSR brand in the South because of our people ...

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Decatur, AL

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...