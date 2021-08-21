Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Sutton

(SUTTON, WV) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Sutton.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sutton:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $4,177 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $4,177 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Weston, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

2. Cashier

🏛️ Walmart

📍 Sutton, WV

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You'll discover more than a job at Walmart. This is a place where you can really make a difference in the lives of our customers, as well as your own. Come see how working at Walmart can unlock a ...

3. Health Social Worker

🏛️ Management Registry, Inc.

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking Health Social Workers for the Weston, WV area. * Six month contract * Candidates must be able to work all three shifts. * Candidates must be able to work up to 20 hours of ...

4. Medical Assistant

🏛️ Williams Family Practice PLLC

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Medical Assistant to become a part of our team! You will perform routine administrative and clinical assignments to keep the medical facility running smoothly. Responsibilities

5. Dedicated Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Shock, WV

💰 $83,720 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2448 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $2,448 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Weston, WV. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,340 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $2,340 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Weston, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/13/2021

8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2340 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $2,340 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Weston, WV. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2340 ...

9. Team Drivers Interested in Lease Purchase Program!

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

10. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver - Guaranteed Pay

🏛️ Maverick Transportation

📍 Weston, WV

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Only The Best Drive MAROON $5,000 Sign-On Bonus For Drivers With 6+ Months Of Verifiable OTR Experience In The Last 3-5 Years. Maverick Transportation is hiring & ready to help you grow your ...