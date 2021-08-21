Cancel
Thornton, NH

A job on your schedule? These Thornton positions offer flexible hours

Thornton Times
(Thornton, NH) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Thornton-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYsfZiS00

1. Delivery Driver - Daily Routes Delivering Medications

🏛️ Arrive On Time Delivery

📍 Plymouth, NH

💰 $350 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire PART TIME drivers to pick up medications from our Genoa Healthcare location in the Plymouth, NH area and deliver them to local patients throughout the Plymouth Metro area

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Laconia, NH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Drivers Wanted

🏛️ Lakes Region Student Transport LLC

📍 Laconia, NH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time position averaging 25-30 hrs/week Monday thru Friday - no evenings or weekends! Starting wage $17 per hour with dental and vision benefits available We furnish the vehicle and all related ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Paramedic - Full & Part Time

🏛️ Stewart's Ambulance Service

📍 Meredith, NH

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Flexible Schedules, Full Time or Part Time, Health Insurance, 401K and much more! We're Hiring Heroes! Stewart's Ambulance Service Invites You To Join A Rewarding Career Where No Matter The Call, You ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)

🏛️ Skechers

📍 New Hampton, NH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company Description NOW TRENDING: Careers at SKECHERS. Join the thousands of innovators, advocates and forces who are making an impact every day at one of the biggest footwear brands in the world

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Nurses

🏛️ Northeast Med Staff

📍 Laconia, NH

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Northeast Med Staff is seeking Licensed Nurses and LNA's to join our team . We have all shifts available , make your own schedule. We always try to accommodate special hours .. You will work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Wanted: Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

🏛️ TLC HomeCare

📍 Enfield, NH

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation & Benefits: LPNs make up to $35/hour Excellent Benefits: - Medical, Dental, Vision and AFLAC - We offer flexible schedules to work with your lifestyle We offer Part-Time, Full-Time, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Stocking Associate $14.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Gilford, NH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. EMT / Emergency Medical Technician - Full & Part Time

🏛️ Stewart's Ambulance Service

📍 Moultonborough, NH

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Flexible Schedules, Full Time or Part Time, Health Insurance, 401K and much more! We're Hiring Heroes! Stewart's Ambulance Service Invites You To Join A Rewarding Career Where No Matter The Call, You ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Scale Operator

🏛️ Martin's Quarry

📍 Bradford, VT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Looking for someone to work part-time at this seasonal quarry in the scale house on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays 6:45 - 4 p.m. and to cover vacation(s) days as needed. Duties include: Weigh trucks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

