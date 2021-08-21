Cancel
Gillette, WY

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Gillette

Gillette Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GILLETTE, WY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Gillette.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gillette:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bYsfYpj00

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,630 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $3,630 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Gillette, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Account Executive

🏛️ USHA - Wyoming (CLH-WY)

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make A Difference: Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand for our products and services has never ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bike Assembler

🏛️ NW Service Enterprises, Inc. Professional Assembly

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NW Service Enterprises, Inc, professional assembly services is looking for assemblers to build Bikes!! in local stores of a large national retail chain. Training is at $15 per hour for up to a week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Rib & Chop House is looking for Prep Cook Rib Amp; Chop House

🏛️ Rib & Chop House

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Prep Cook Rib Amp; Chop House - Rib & Chop House Prep Cook - Rib & Chop House $14-$16 An Hour DOE! Welcome to the Rib & Chop House, a place where quality and perfect execution come together to create ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Busser Rib Amp; Chop House at Rib & Chop House Just Posted Today

🏛️ Rib & Chop House

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busser Rib Amp; Chop House - Rib & Chop House Busser - Rib & Chop House $12-$14 An Hour DOE! Welcome to the Rib & Chop House, a place where quality and perfect execution come together to create ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.00 - $12.25 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Part-time Food Service job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Driver/Delivery

🏛️ Goldenview, Inc.

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $825 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Goldenview, Inc is seeking a qualified driver/package delivery person. We are an approved FedEx vendor. The position will be located out of the Gillette Wyoming station. Must have a clean MVR, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Retail Stocking Associate $12.55/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Gillette Bulletin

Gillette Bulletin

Gillette, WY
With Gillette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Gillette, WY
