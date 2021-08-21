Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Gillette

(GILLETTE, WY) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Gillette.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gillette:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,630 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $3,630 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Gillette, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

2. Account Executive

🏛️ USHA - Wyoming (CLH-WY)

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make A Difference: Our clients are looking for viable alternatives to their current benefit programs and as a result of current economic conditions, the demand for our products and services has never ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...

4. Bike Assembler

🏛️ NW Service Enterprises, Inc. Professional Assembly

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NW Service Enterprises, Inc, professional assembly services is looking for assemblers to build Bikes!! in local stores of a large national retail chain. Training is at $15 per hour for up to a week ...

5. Rib & Chop House is looking for Prep Cook Rib Amp; Chop House

🏛️ Rib & Chop House

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Prep Cook Rib Amp; Chop House - Rib & Chop House Prep Cook - Rib & Chop House $14-$16 An Hour DOE! Welcome to the Rib & Chop House, a place where quality and perfect execution come together to create ...

6. Busser Rib Amp; Chop House at Rib & Chop House Just Posted Today

🏛️ Rib & Chop House

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busser Rib Amp; Chop House - Rib & Chop House Busser - Rib & Chop House $12-$14 An Hour DOE! Welcome to the Rib & Chop House, a place where quality and perfect execution come together to create ...

7. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

8. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.00 - $12.25 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Part-time Food Service job ...

9. Driver/Delivery

🏛️ Goldenview, Inc.

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $825 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Goldenview, Inc is seeking a qualified driver/package delivery person. We are an approved FedEx vendor. The position will be located out of the Gillette Wyoming station. Must have a clean MVR, and ...

10. Retail Stocking Associate $12.55/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Gillette, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...