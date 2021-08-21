Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cross Plains, TX

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Cross Plains

Posted by 
Cross Plains Dispatch
Cross Plains Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Cross Plains.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cross Plains:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYsfXx000

1. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3816 weekly in TX

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,816 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. SHIPPING & RECEIVING CLERK

🏛️ Personnel Services

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SHIPPING & RECEIVING CLERK Monday - Friday, and some Saturdays 6:00 am 2:30 pm Training Hours 8:00 am - 4:30 pm $15.00 - $17.00 per hour DOE ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS * Receive products from vendor ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. LVN Pediatric Home Health Nurse-SIGN ON BONUS

🏛️ Advanced Medical Pediatric - AMP Home Health

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have immediate openings for full time RN/LVN for home health private duty nursing in Comanche, TX! Monday-Friday 7am-5pm. $500 SIGN ON BONUS after 240 hours have been worked. ANOTHER $500 BONUS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Physician / Family Practice / Texas / Permanent / Family Practice Job

🏛️ Seaboard Physician Search

📍 Cisco, TX

💰 $241,153 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Medicine - Brownwood, Texas Brownwood, Texas offers a high quality of life both professionally and personally. Practicing and experienced physicians as well as residents will be considered

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers District Office

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Staff Attorney - Brownwood

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Staff Attorney - Home Preservation Project CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: Brownwood, Texas OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. TX HMCB - RN, Tele Med/Surg (AM) - $89.17 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $89 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tele / Med Surg Unit Shift: 7a-7p Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Telemetry Med / Surg General Certifications : BLS/BCLS PALS Nursing Certifications : NIHSS

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - CCU - Coronary Care Unit - $3328.56 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,328 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Coronary Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brownwood, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 8 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3253 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,253 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brownwood, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,253 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,253 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Brownwood, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains, TX
33
Followers
205
Post
693
Views
ABOUT

With Cross Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownwood, TX
City
Cisco, TX
City
Cross Plains, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Labor Market#Tx Nomad Health#Nomad#Rn Lvn#Tx Hmcb Rn#Tele Med Surg#Telemetry Med Surg#Mynela Staffing#Stability Healthcare#Vivian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cisco
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy