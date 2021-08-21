Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Cross Plains

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Cross Plains.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Cross Plains:

1. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3816 weekly in TX

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,816 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. SHIPPING & RECEIVING CLERK

🏛️ Personnel Services

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SHIPPING & RECEIVING CLERK Monday - Friday, and some Saturdays 6:00 am 2:30 pm Training Hours 8:00 am - 4:30 pm $15.00 - $17.00 per hour DOE ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS * Receive products from vendor ...

3. LVN Pediatric Home Health Nurse-SIGN ON BONUS

🏛️ Advanced Medical Pediatric - AMP Home Health

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have immediate openings for full time RN/LVN for home health private duty nursing in Comanche, TX! Monday-Friday 7am-5pm. $500 SIGN ON BONUS after 240 hours have been worked. ANOTHER $500 BONUS ...

4. Physician / Family Practice / Texas / Permanent / Family Practice Job

🏛️ Seaboard Physician Search

📍 Cisco, TX

💰 $241,153 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Medicine - Brownwood, Texas Brownwood, Texas offers a high quality of life both professionally and personally. Practicing and experienced physicians as well as residents will be considered

5. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers District Office

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...

6. Staff Attorney - Brownwood

🏛️ Legal Aid of Northwest

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT POSITION: Staff Attorney - Home Preservation Project CLOSING DATE: Position Immediately Available and Closed When Filled LOCATION: Brownwood, Texas OVERVIEW: Legal Aid of ...

7. TX HMCB - RN, Tele Med/Surg (AM) - $89.17 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $89 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tele / Med Surg Unit Shift: 7a-7p Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Telemetry Med / Surg General Certifications : BLS/BCLS PALS Nursing Certifications : NIHSS

8. Travel Nurse - RN - CCU - Coronary Care Unit - $3328.56 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,328 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Coronary Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brownwood, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 8 weeks Pay ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3253 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Brownwood, TX

💰 $3,253 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Brownwood, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

