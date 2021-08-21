Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Greenville

(Greenville, SC) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Greenville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Full & Part Time Sales - Insurance

🏛️ Equis Financial

📍 Spartanburg, SC

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Note: We do have a lead purchase program available, however, LEAD PURCHASE IS NOT REQUIRED FOR THIS POSTION. Looking for Life Insurance agents that desire to make no less than $2,000+ a week and have ...

2. Sales Consultant - Part Time - $20/hr training pay

🏛️ CarMax

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

7177 - Greenville - 2800 Laurens Rd, Greenville, South Carolina, 29607 CarMax, the way your career should be! Driven by the desire to provide an iconic customer experience At CarMax, we ensure ...

3. Worksite Sales Specialist

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Washington National Insurance Company's largest American marketing partner, PMA USA, is looking for the right individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and help ...

4. CDL A Local Truck Driver - Part Time Weekends - $17 Hour

🏛️ Best Logistics Group

📍 Easley, SC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy A Career That Fits Your Life. We Have Options For You! Our Family Puts Your Family First! Family Owned Best Dedicated has the perfect job for professional CDL-A Truck Drivers like you! With ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. Part Time Field Interviewer, National Survey on Drug Use and Health - Greenville, SC

🏛️ RTI International

📍 Greenville, SC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time work paying $17.81 per hour plus $4.54 Health & Welfare benefit, a total of $22.35 per hour! Now also offering a $300 HIRING BONUS! RTI International is seeking self-motivated and outgoing ...