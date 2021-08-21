Hiring Now: These roles are open in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, NM) Companies in Columbus are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Columbus:

1. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Columbus, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

2. CMA / Certified Medical Assistant / Nights / Deming

🏛️ CorrHealth

📍 Columbus, NM

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Schedule: Sunday - Tuesday 7:00p-7:00a Pay Rate - $14/hr plus, a $2.00 per hour night shift differential Position Overview Responsible for helping the medical staff and patients by providing clinical ...

3. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Columbus)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Columbus, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,025 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $2,025 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Deming, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 Columbus, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

8. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

9. Travel Nurse (RN) - Intensive Care Unit - $3,297/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $3,297 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

10. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,189 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Deming, NM

💰 $2,189 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Deming, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit