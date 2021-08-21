Hiring Now: These roles are open in Barnum

(BARNUM, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Barnum.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Barnum:

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Wrenshall, MN

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

3. Adult Echocardiography Travel Ultrasound Tech $2808/week

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,730 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $2,730 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Duluth, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

6. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Superior, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

7. Skills Development Specialist - Recreation Life Skills Development Specialist

🏛️ Minnesota Department of Human Services

📍 Moose Lake, MN

💰 $61,596 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Class: Skills Development Specialist Working Title: Life Skills Development Specialist Who May Apply : Open to all qualified job seekers Date Posted : 08/13/2021 Closing Date : 08/26/2021 Hiring ...

8. Drum Instructor

🏛️ Fond du Lac Reservation

📍 Cloquet, MN

💰 $34,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time and Part Time Positions Available! The full time position is eligible for our comprehensive benefits plan, which includes medical, dental, retirement, optional life insurance, optional ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,691 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $2,691 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Duluth, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,400/Week + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Swift Enterprises - Dedicated

📍 Duluth, MN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Swift Enterprises is Hiring CDL Class A Drivers Earn $1,400/Week - $2k Sign-On Bonus + $500 First Load Bonus Drive with the best of the best At Swift Enterprises, we're always looking for the best of ...