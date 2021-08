As students head back to school amid uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the latest report from the KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor finds parents reporting notable adverse impacts of the pandemic on children’s academic and social development. About four in ten parents of children ages 5 and over say at least one of their children fell behind academically (39%), rising to half of Hispanic parents (50%) and those with lower household incomes (51%). More than a third (36%) of parents say their child fell behind in their social and emotional development and about three in ten (29%) say their child experienced mental health or behavioral problems due to the pandemic. Notably, parents whose children attended school all or mostly online, or who had a mix of online and in-person schooling were more likely than parents whose child attended school all or mostly in-person to say they had a child who had these adverse effects even after controlling for other demographic factors and type of school.