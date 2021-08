GREELEY, CO – WeldWerks Brewing Co. has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 WeldWerks Invitational to 2022. The brewery has been closely monitoring public health concerns and after receiving feedback from participating breweries, in which nearly half had expressed that they either would not be attending or on the fence, WeldWerks came to the conclusion that this year’s iteration of the Invitational would not be the world class experience that has become synonymous with the festival.