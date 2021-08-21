Cancel
Cameron County, TX

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 11:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday morning. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although measured water levels are not meeting Coastal Flood Statement criterion, longer period swells of 10 to 12 seconds will have enough energy to cause wave run-up and minor coastal flooding a few areas. High tide occurred at 6:26 AM this morning. Low tide at 9:15 PM this evening.

alerts.weather.gov

Willacy County, TX
Cameron County, TX
Kenedy County, TX
Texas Cars
