Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Pence aide blames Stephen Miller for 'devastating' visa system for Afghans

By Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON – A former aide to former Vice President Mike Pence blamed racist views of a top Trump administration official for the inability of many translators and other allies to get out of Afghanistan before the U.S. withdrew troops.

Olivia Troye tweeted that Stephen Miller , a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, teamed up with “enablers” to undermine anyone trying to get the allies out by “devastating” the special immigrant visa system at the departments of State and Homeland Security.

“Stephen Miller would peddle his racist hysteria about Iraq & Afghanistan,” tweeted Troye. She described Pence as “fully aware” of the problem.

MORE: The 16 Republicans who voted against speeding up Afghan visas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDAlb_0bYsdSbn00
Emails show White House adviser Stephen Miller promoting white nationalism to Breitbart Getty

“We all knew the urgency but the resources had been depleted,” tweeted Troye, who was a homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus adviser to Pence before leaving the administration in August 2020.

In February 2020, Trump negotiated an agreement with the Taliban to pull U.S. troops out this year.

Miller said in a statement Saturday that "the sole reason that anyone is stranded in Afghanistan is because Joe Biden stranded them there in the single most imbecilic act of strategic incompetence in human history."

"All the desperate lying liars in the world can’t change that one inescapable fact," he said.

Miller's wife, Katie, who was Pence's communications director, tweeted out a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service showing the number of special immigrant visas for Iraqis and Afghans was higher during the Trump administration than during the last four years of the Obama administration.

Troye has been outspoken in her criticism of the administration’s handling of the pandemic and other issues. She’s been accused by other Pence aides of being “disgruntled.”

Pence, in a recent opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal , said the Biden administration’s “disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis.”

Pence said Biden had no plan to "facilitate the regional resettlement of the thousands of Afghan refugees who will now be seeking asylum in the U.S. with little or no vetting."

State Department spokesman Ned Price this week said the Biden administration inherited a special immigrant visa system that had chronic shortages in staffing, lacked a coordinating official and had a bureaucratic 14-step process that was enshrined in statute.

At Biden’s direction, Price said, the administration added resources and made enough changes to shave more than a year off the average processing time.

The number of visas issued went from 100 in March to 813 visas per week recently, according to Price.

You may also be interested in:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pence aide blames Stephen Miller for 'devastating' visa system for Afghans

Comments / 77

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

230K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Afghans#Homeland Security#Iraq Afghanistan#Republicans#White House#Taliban#Iraqis#Trump S#Doj#Dhs#State Security#Siv#The Wall Street Journal#State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden struggles to address the most volatile crisis of his presidency

President Biden on Thursday confronted the most volatile crisis of his young presidency, the deaths of at least 13 Americans in Afghanistan that threatened to undermine his credentials as a seasoned global leader and a steady hand. In emotional comments at the White House, Biden made clear that the attack...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump says his administration killed ‘bigger’ terrorists than Osama bin Laden

Former president Donald Trump — about two weeks before the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 — downplayed the threat Osama bin Laden posed to the United States, falsely claiming the founder and leader of al-Qaeda, which carried out the terrorist attacks, had just “one hit.” He also said his administration killed “bigger” terrorists.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
POTUSMSNBC

Fmr. Pence aide Olivia Troye: Visa system for Afghan allies 'was destroyed' under Trump

Olivia Troye, a former homeland security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, shares with Andrea Mitchell insights as to how the special immigration visa processing system "was destroyed" under former President Trump by his top immigration adviser Stephen Miller. She says that Miller peddled "racist hysteria" to justify limiting the number of visa applicants who were approved, contributing to a back log that's stymieing the Biden administration's ability to process and evacuate Afghan allies at risk of retribution from the Taliban.Aug. 23, 2021.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Bill Cassidy Warns Kabul Airport Blast Has Already Slowed Evacuations to a Crawl, Slams Biden

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy warned the Thursday attack at the Kabul airport has already slowed evacuations "to a crawl" and criticized President Joe Biden. Appearing on Fox News Saturday, Cassidy, a Republican, said there are people in Afghanistan who have their papers, a country ready to take them, and are past the Taliban checkpoint—but they cannot get into the airport, following the blast that killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghans, the Associated Press reported Saturday.
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....

Comments / 77

Community Policy