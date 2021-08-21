Cancel
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 04:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 05:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Benzie County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding with 1-2 feet of inundation. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...South Walton and Coastal Bay Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 AM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life- threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal THE DUST ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated and exited the area. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire.
Environmentweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of the surf at all times. Stay off of jetties, rocks, and logs, and never turn your back to the ocean. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large waves expected along the coast. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life- threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 05:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Boone County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boone, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; McHenry FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arenac, Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ARENAC AND SOUTHEASTERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of National City, or 8 miles northeast of Au Gres, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tawas City, Au Gres, Omer, Twining, Turner and Tawas Point State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 450 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Arivaca along Arivaca Road, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Arivaca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life- threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Charlevoix County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Charlevoix, Leelanau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 10:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Charlevoix; Leelanau BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Leelanau and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama...and northwestern Florida. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Escambia, southern Covington, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties through 1130 AM CDT At 1001 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a band from Hurricane Ida. These bands will continue to move northwest through the morning and produce gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph. Movement was northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Ensley, Warrington, Crestview, Niceville, Gonzalez, Destin, Eglin AFB, Atmore, Pace, Milton, Valparaiso, Brewton, Goulding and Mary Esther. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Inland Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Bay County through 1130 AM EDT/1030 AM CDT/ At 1051 AM EDT/951 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Callaway, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Springfield, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Southport, Cedar Grove, Singer Road, Dirego Park, Beacon Beach, College Station, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Gainer Spring, Bennett, Brannonville, Millville and Vicksburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

