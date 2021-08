Principal Talmage Trujillo invites parents and community members to Back-to-School Night at Salida High School from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about SHS, from the classroom to activities and opportunities available throughout the school. Classroom teachers will be available in their rooms and on hand to meet with parents in a walk-in manner. They will be ready to share more information about how they approach their classes, how their grades are calculated and the best ways to stay in touch throughout the year.