Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Martinville, LA

St. Martinville Police investigating Friday night shooting

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07z8N6_0bYsbuul00

One person was injured Friday night, grazed by a bullet police say came from two groups shooting at each other.

St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin says they are investigating the incident which occurred on MLK and Pecan Streets Friday night, August 20.

Chief Martin tells KATC that one person was grazed by a bullet as shots were fired from what appears to be two groups of people. The two groups, he says were firing from separate vehicles.

No suspects have been determined as of Saturday morning but he says his department has vehicle descriptions and are working to identify them.

KATC will update when information becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KATC News

KATC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Martinville, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Saint Martinville, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#St Martinville Police#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
KATC News

Arrests made in shooting death of NOPD officer, wounding of a second man

Houston Police have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of one man, a New Orleans Police officer, and the wounding of another. The suspects, 19-year-old Frederick Jackson and 21-year-old Anthony Jenkins, are facing capital murder charges for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting of off-duty NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe, 41, and the shooting of Dyrin Riculfy, 43, who remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
KATC News

CPSO arrests two for burglary, theft at local schools

Two individuals have been arrested after an investigation into burglaries/thefts at three Lake Charles schools. Between August 3 and 7 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to three elementary schools in Lake Charles in reference to burglaries. Deputies say several iPads and laptops were stolen from the schools.

Comments / 0

Community Policy