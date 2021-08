Despite the United States men's national team's failure to qualify for the last World Cup, it begins 2022 World Cup qualifying next week with significantly heightened expectations. In the nearly four years since the USMNT didn't punch a ticket to Russia, the player pool has experienced an unprecedented amount of breakthroughs in the sport's biggest leagues. That influx of talent helped the team to a pair of trophies over the summer, which included wins against rival Mexico in the Nations League and Gold Cup finals.