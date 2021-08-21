New Hampshire revenue department finishes online tax portal

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Revenue has completed a three-year project aimed at providing a better online experience for taxpayers.

The department, which collects more than $2 billion in taxes each year, launched the first phase of its online user portal and revenue management system in 2019.

The final phase of the Granite Tax Connect portal was completed this month, allowing tax preparers and others to file taxes electronically, schedule automated payments, check on the status of refunds, and complete other tasks.

Officials said the system could serve about 148,000 taxpayers. The portal also can be used to anonymously report suspected tax fraud.