Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

New Hampshire revenue department finishes online tax portal

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Revenue has completed a three-year project aimed at providing a better online experience for taxpayers.

The department, which collects more than $2 billion in taxes each year, launched the first phase of its online user portal and revenue management system in 2019.

The final phase of the Granite Tax Connect portal was completed this month, allowing tax preparers and others to file taxes electronically, schedule automated payments, check on the status of refunds, and complete other tasks.

Officials said the system could serve about 148,000 taxpayers. The portal also can be used to anonymously report suspected tax fraud.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

550K+
Followers
304K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Revenue Management#N H#Management System#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

After census, citizens panels seek sway in redistricting

The Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission held numerous public hearings. It produced a report prioritizing redistricting criteria. Soon, the bipartisan panel will cap its work by drafting new voting maps for Indiana’s nine U.S. House seats and 150 state legislative districts based on the latest census data. Despite all that work...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Census figures reflect aging of rural Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — While most of the world was on pandemic lockdown last year, Lisa Jeppson and her husband put more than 2,000 miles on their side-by-side ATV exploring the natural wonders of Wayne County. The striking landscapes — the county includes parts of Capitol Reef and Canyonlands...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Rhode Island arts council now accepting grant applications

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts has opened the application process for the State Cultural Facilities Grant Program, officials said. The matching grant program promotes careful planning for capital improvement, preservation, renovation and new construction projects for public and nonprofit artistic, performance centers, historic sites, museums and cultural art centers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy