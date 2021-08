Three days ago, there were reports that Megan Thee Stallion was having issues with her agency in regards to releasing a remix of "Butter" with BTS. Earlier in the week, Megan Thee Stallion, claimed that her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, was preventing her from releasing a new song with BTS. Soon after, there was news that the court ruled in favor of Megan Thee Stallion, and she is clear to release her remix of 'Butter' with BTS.