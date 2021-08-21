2 men arrested in connection with death of Foster's Too Lounge patron
Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man resulting from a fight at a West Palm Beach bar last month .
A fight between two men at Foster's Too Lounge in the 5700 block of Okeechobee Boulevard on July 31 resulted in one man suffering head injuries. The man later died as a result of those injuries.
An investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of Carlos Diaz, 38, and Christopher Williams, 43.
Diaz faces a charge of negligent manslaughter and Williams faces charges of negligent manslaughter and aggravated battery.
They were both in the main Palm Beach County jail.
