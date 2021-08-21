Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

2 men arrested in connection with death of Foster's Too Lounge patron

By Jason Davis
WPTV West Palm Beach
 7 days ago
Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man resulting from a fight at a West Palm Beach bar last month .

A fight between two men at Foster's Too Lounge in the 5700 block of Okeechobee Boulevard on July 31 resulted in one man suffering head injuries. The man later died as a result of those injuries.

An investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of Carlos Diaz, 38, and Christopher Williams, 43.

Diaz faces a charge of negligent manslaughter and Williams faces charges of negligent manslaughter and aggravated battery.

They were both in the main Palm Beach County jail.

