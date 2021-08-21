NFL great Emmitt Smith, Jesse Iwuji partner on new team

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith is taking an ownership stake in Jesse Iwuji Motorsports ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, NBC Sports is reporting.

Iwuji, 34, will serve as driver and co-owner for the group, which includes two other unnamed members.

Smith’s company, Notable Live, sponsored Ijuwi’s Xfinity car at Texas Motor Speedway last October.

Iwuji finished 23rd in that race, his best result in five Xfinity races. He also has 14 starts in the Camping World Truck Series.

He’s one of just two Black drivers making regular starts in one of NASCAR’s national series (Bubba Wallace is the other in Cup) and he told NBC Sports he’s looking to help NASCAR diversify further.

“With the assets that we’ll have by being just basically a NASCAR team, we’ll be able to go into those communities and help them get into the sport through some new ways that are emerging right now,” Iwuji said.

The team is expected to announce a car number and manufacturer in the future.

–Field Level Media

