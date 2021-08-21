Special Weather Statement issued for Limestone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 11:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to very low visibility and localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Limestone; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison, Limestone and southwestern Lincoln Counties through 1230 PM CDT At 1138 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of strong thunderstorms centered near Ardmore, or 14 miles southeast of Pulaski, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northern Huntsville, Athens, Meridianville, Ardmore, Harvest, Tanner, Elkmont, Lester, Cartwright and French Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH